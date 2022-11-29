UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,138,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

