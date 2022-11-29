UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

