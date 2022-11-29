UBS Group AG Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after buying an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Stock Down 3.2 %

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of UGI opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

