UBS Group AG Has $13.21 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

MLPX opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.