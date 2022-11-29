UBS Group AG Has $13.22 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 993,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.