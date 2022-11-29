UBS Group AG Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 395,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

