UBS Group AG Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Popular by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Popular by 148.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Popular by 216.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Popular Price Performance

Popular Dividend Announcement

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.