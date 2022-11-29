UBS Group AG Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

