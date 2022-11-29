UBS Group AG Has $13.71 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $62.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

