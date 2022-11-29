UBS Group AG Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Timken were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

