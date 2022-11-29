UBS Group AG Has $13.75 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,049.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,282 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 450,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CODI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.50 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

