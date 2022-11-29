UBS Group AG Has $14.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 284,729 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 890,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

