UBS Group AG Has $14.46 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS PTMC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

