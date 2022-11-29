UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 589.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 287,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $21,118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,466.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $136.69.

