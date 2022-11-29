UBS Group AG Invests $13.79 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.36.

