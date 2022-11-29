UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,858,000. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 100,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66.

