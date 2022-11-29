UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

