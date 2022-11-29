UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 1,131.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

