UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

