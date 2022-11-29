UBS Group AG Purchases 143,538 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 968,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 220,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,356,000 after acquiring an additional 605,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

