UBS Group AG Purchases 14,766 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.