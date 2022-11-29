UBS Group AG Purchases 1,721 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

