UBS Group AG Purchases 338,561 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565,625 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

