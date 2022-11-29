UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 585,588 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $4,266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period.

NYSE NXP opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

