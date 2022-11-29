UBS Group AG Sells 13,486 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 773.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Pentair by 37.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pentair Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.