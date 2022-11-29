UBS Group AG Sells 16,653 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,075,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

