UBS Group AG Sells 49,277 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

