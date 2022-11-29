UBS Group AG Sells 5,146 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.