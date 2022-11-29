UBS Group AG Sells 62,703 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

