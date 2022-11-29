UBS Group AG Sells 785 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.