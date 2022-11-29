UBS Group AG Sells 95,206 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 19.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 368.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voya Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.