Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 16.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Universal Display by 33.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

