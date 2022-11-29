Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Upwork by 21.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Upwork by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.