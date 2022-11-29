Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $89,991,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,931,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 609,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

