Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of WTS opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

