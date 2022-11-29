WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 66,500 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,233,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,360,973.72.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WildBrain alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01. The company has a market cap of C$486.46 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WildBrain

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.