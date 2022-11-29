XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $91,052.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $91,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

