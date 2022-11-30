10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

