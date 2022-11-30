1,188 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 349.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 956.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 887,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

