1,281 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

