1,477 Shares in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at about $895,000.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

