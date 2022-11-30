1,602 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 65.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.
Insider Activity
B&G Foods Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of BGS opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $968.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.
B&G Foods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&G Foods (BGS)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.