1,602 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 65.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $968.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

