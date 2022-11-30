1,793 Shares in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HQH opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

