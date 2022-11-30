1,929 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

