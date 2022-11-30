2,012 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

