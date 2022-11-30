2,012 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

