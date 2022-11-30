23,001 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 27.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Vistra Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

