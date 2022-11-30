2,772 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

