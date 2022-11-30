2,921 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 689.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

