4,161 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

