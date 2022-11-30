477 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.51.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

